Aquaman 2 to show effects of ocean pollution

Lisbon, Jun 27 (EFE).- Upcoming Superhero film Aquaman 2 will show the impact of pollution and global warming on oceans, US movie star and ocean activist Jason Momoa said Monday at the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon.

A staunch defender of recycling and limiting the use of plastics, Momoa, who plays Aquaman, made his remarks after he was appointed the UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) advocate for Life Below Water.

Momoa, accompanied by his children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, said we have to stop talking and start acting in the fight against climate change and ocean pollution.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old actor told a youth event at Carcavelos beach on the outskirts of Lisbon that the “time now is to act.”

“Our ocean is in trouble. If we combine ambition, dedication and hope we can change the outcomes,” he added.

Over 7,000 people are participating in the Lisbon conference with delegations from nearly 150 countries.

It will be held until July 1 with the aim to gather proposals to halt the deterioration of the oceans.EFE

