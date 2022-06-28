Nato aims to be carbon neutral by 2050

Madrid, Jun 28 (EFE).- Nato aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050, the defense alliance secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

Stoltenberg’s announcement came at a high-level dialogue on climate change and security ahead of the Nato summit in Madrid.

The alliance has “a responsibility to reduce emissions,” he said.

“To this end, we have developed the first methodology for measuring Nato’s greenhouse gas emissions, civilian and military.

“It sets out what to count and how to count it, and it will be made available to all Allies to help them reduce their own military emissions.”

Stoltenberg pointed out the task would not be easy but could be done, adding the transition away from fossil fuels would be decisive.

“There is a technological revolution happening right now. A green energy revolution. One that can be of huge benefit for our militaries,” the Nato chief said.

Stoltenberg added Russia’s invasion of Ukraine showed “​​the danger of being too dependent on commodities from authoritarian regimes.”

“The way Russia is using energy as a weapon of coercion highlights the need to quickly wean ourselves off Russian oil and gas,” he said.

Stoltenberg said climate change was a “crisis multiplier. More extreme weather devastates communities, and fuels tensions and conflicts.”

“Climate change matters for our security, so it matters for Nato,” he concluded.EFE

